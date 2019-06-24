A Genova si assegnano gli “Oscar” delle crociere, martedì la prima edizione del MedCruise Awards

Genova. Si terrà a Genova questo martedì 25 giugno la prima edizione dei MedCruise Awards, uno dei principali eventi dell’industria croceristica organizzato in collaborazione con uno dei soci fondatori dell’associazione, il porto di Genova, oggi amministrato dall’Autorità di sistema portuale del Mar Ligure Occidentale.

Parteciperanno ai MedCruise Awards i soci membri dell’associazione, professionisti del settore, responsabili delle principali linee di navigazione nonché rappresentanti della stampa internazionale.

Saranno premiati le compagnie, le organizzazioni e i professionisti che sono impegnati attivamente nel settore crocieristico nell’ambito del Mar Mediterraneo e aree limitrofe promuovendo una crescita sostenibile.

Questa prima edizione riunisce differenti categorie e differenti giurie composte dai massimi esperti del settore. Mentre alcuni premi sono stati assegnati in base all’opinione dei giurati, altri sono stati assegnati in base a dati oggettivi.

Di seguito l’elenco dei premi che saranno assegnati il prossimo 25 Giugno a Genova a partire dalle ore 17 presso il Salone di Rappresentanza di Palazzo Tursi:

Cruise Line Executive Showing the Greatest Commitment during the 52nd MedCruise General Assembly held in La Valletta

Cruise Line Executive Showing the Greatest Commitment during the 54th MedCruise General Assembly held in Kusadasi

Best Port from the West Med Region of MedCruise

Best Port from the Adriatic Sea Region of MedCruise

Best Port from the East Med Region of MedCruise

Best Port from the Black Sea Region of MedCruise

Associate Member with the Most Efficient Shorex Agent and tour operator

Associate Member with the Most Efficient Port Agent

Associate Member with the Most Efficient Cruise Terminal

Associate Member with the Most Proactive Tourist Board/Municipality

Award for the Best Cruise Industry publication

Lifetime Recognition Award

Award for the Cruise Line with the Highest Number of Calls in all the MedCruise Regions

Award for the Cruise Line Group/Holding with Highest Number of Calls in all the MedCruise Regions

Award for the Luxury Cruise Line with the Highest Number of Calls in all the MedCruise Regions

Award for the Cruise Line with the Greatest Commitment to the East Med Region

Award for the Cruise Line with the Greatest Investment and Commitment to the Environment and Sustainability

Award for the Cruise Line with the Greatest Charity Program

Award for the Cruise Line with the Highest Attendance in MedCruise General Assemblies